Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.62 N/A 2.29 72.86 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 325 4.27 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 35.42% upside potential and a consensus price target of $229.6. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $386.5 average price target and a 37.39% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 73.9% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.