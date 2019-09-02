Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Contrasting side by side

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.27 N/A 2.29 72.86 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 170.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 20.73% at a $217.33 consensus price target. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 consensus price target and a 142.50% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.