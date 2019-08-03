Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Comparison side by side

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.23 N/A 2.29 72.86 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.68 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target is $217.33, while its potential upside is 21.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.