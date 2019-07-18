Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.89 N/A 2.29 72.97 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s 539.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 6.39 beta.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and OncoCyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 21.86% and an $215.86 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OncoCyte Corporation has 47.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.