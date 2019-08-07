Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparing side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.17 N/A 2.29 72.86 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta means Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 22.83% at a $217.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 197.18% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 90.8%. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.