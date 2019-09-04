Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Comparison side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.17 N/A 2.29 72.86 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 21.62% upside potential and an average target price of $217.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 0.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.