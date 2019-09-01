Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated N/A 178 72.86 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated currently has an average price target of $217.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. The potential upside of the rivals is 141.32%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.39 shows that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.