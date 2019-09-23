Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.21 N/A 2.29 72.86 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.74 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 29.33% upside potential and an average price target of $229.6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.