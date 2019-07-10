Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Comparing side by side

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.89 N/A 2.29 72.97 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 15 36.97 N/A -3.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a 3.59 beta and it is 259.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Coherus BioSciences Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 21.93% at a $215.86 average target price. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 36.57% and its average target price is $27. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Coherus BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Coherus BioSciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.