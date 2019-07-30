Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 180 13.04 N/A 2.29 72.97 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.54 beta indicates that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 54.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$215.86 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.86%. Competitively the average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 322.41% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.71% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -13.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.