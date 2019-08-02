Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.20 N/A 2.29 72.86 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.94 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 1.39 beta indicates that its volatility is 39.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.3 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 22.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $217.33. Meanwhile, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 175.23%. The information presented earlier suggests that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.