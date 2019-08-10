Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 14.18 N/A 2.29 72.86 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 18.77% and an $217.33 consensus target price. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 395.87% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 97% respectively. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.