Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparison side by side

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.38 N/A 2.29 72.86 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $229.6, with potential upside of 28.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 7 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.