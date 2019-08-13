Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Contrasting side by side

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.73 N/A 2.29 72.86 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Allakos Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Allakos Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$217.33 is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 17.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Allakos Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.