Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Contrasting side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.41 N/A 2.29 72.86 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.62% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average target price of $217.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.