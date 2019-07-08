Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.99 N/A 2.29 72.97 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 141.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $215.86, with potential upside of 21.04%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 average price target and a 1,190.32% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.