Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 12,536 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 15,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 110,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, down from 117,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 914,234 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Cap LP stated it has 0.36% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 38,115 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Parkside Bank And Trust has 146 shares. Hartline holds 0.35% or 8,828 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 1,871 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 155 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,325 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru Com holds 33 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 49,125 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability reported 3,500 shares. 683,857 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 79,487 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.11% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,814 shares to 27,171 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

