Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) Holder Cullinan Associates Decreased Stake by $1.24 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Market Valuation Rose, Cardinal Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.83 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32M, down from 117,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 96,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.85 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.17 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 54,777 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 6,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 58.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $49.92 million activity. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of stock or 4,215 shares. Another trade for 2,330 shares valued at $440,813 was sold by Parini Michael. Shares for $5.94 million were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID. $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,800 shares to 44,641 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Tech (NYSE:UTX) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).