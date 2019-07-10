Vertex One Asset Management Upped Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY); Citadel Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Raymond James Financial (Call) (RJF) by $2.89 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 475,184 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners will buy GGP for $9.25 billion in cash; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO BROOKFIELD TERMINATION FEE OF $400 MLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (Call) (RJF) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 36,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 66,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 574,730 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp reported 1.28M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 352,210 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 2.04 million are held by Primecap Mngmt Co Ca. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.23% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Guardian Life Ins Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Commerce National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,632 shares. Sabal Tru Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 187,150 shares. American Gp reported 50,555 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 678 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 19,230 shares. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 527,289 shares to 629,189 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 168,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc (Call).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “May 01, 2019 – Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) CEO Paul C Reilly Sold $5.5 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raymond James takes full ownership of San Diego asset management firm – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veteran Raymond James CFO to retire after 32 years in post – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.86 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.55 per share. RJF’s profit will be $265.62 million for 11.40 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.76% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 135,200 shares to 142,280 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 89,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,179 shares, and cut its stake in Lilis Energy Inc.