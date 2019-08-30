Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Position by $1.31 Million; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Raised Stake by $342,732 as Market Valuation Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $598.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 38,965 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $180.22. About 1.36M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 842,427 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 385 shares. The Arizona-based Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 110,220 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). American Group Inc owns 16,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Pcl reported 13,310 shares. 8,618 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 692 shares. 20,838 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life The holds 9,666 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 2,300 shares stake. Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 512,601 shares. Kepos Capital LP reported 0.06% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 31,183 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 54,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 4, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 9.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Inv has 4.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 39,406 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 40,226 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 8,605 shares stake. Counselors Inc reported 144,971 shares. Weitz Inv Inc has 3.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 610,270 shares. Penobscot Incorporated accumulated 2.1% or 63,392 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 3,585 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested in 0.21% or 15,996 shares. Strategic Service Inc holds 1.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 56,542 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 1,308 shares. Vestor holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,250 shares. Baxter Bros has 5.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 145,215 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 1.4% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,539 shares. The California-based Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.6% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).