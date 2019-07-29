Vertex One Asset Management Stake in Century Cmntys (CCS) Lowered as Share Value Rose; As Duke Energy Hldg (DUK) Market Value Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed by $301,799 Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 43,965 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS)

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg Corp (DUK) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,139 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21 million, down from 283,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Duke Energy Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 444,338 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.29 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 33,718 shares to 559,063 shares, valued at $159.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy to offer Bloom Energy distributed fuel cell technology to customers – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy passes major renewable milestone: 1 gigawatt of owned solar energy capacity – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “THE LIST: North Carolina’s top 100 public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Century Communities hosts grand opening for Donelson Downs in Nashville June 1 – PRNewswire” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for sleek and modern homes at Sylvan Ridge in Lynnwood – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Century Communities Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Housing Stocks to Invest In If You Believe In the Economy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 47,400 shares to 247,400 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 38.84% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $22.43M for 9.09 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% EPS growth.