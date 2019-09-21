Vertex One Asset Management Stake in Celgene (CELG) Has Upped by $4.54 Million as Share Price Declined; Bartlett & Co Holding In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Has Boosted

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5051.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 52,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 53,887 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83 million, up from 1,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 38,471 shares to 52,083 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 92,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,529 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 280,526 shares to 91,164 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 185,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,575 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

