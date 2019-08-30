Vertex One Asset Management Stake In Bce (BCE) Was Lifted; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 754,379 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 4.75M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 482,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,567 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Business Partners.