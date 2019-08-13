Vertex One Asset Management Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position; Edgewood Management Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Cut by $67.28 Million as Valuation Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34M, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 2.52M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 122.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 3.13 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.82% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 76,557 shares. Moreover, Hikari Ltd has 0.58% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Ltd has 0.55% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 69,700 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 121,119 shares. California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 15,586 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com reported 377 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 55,738 shares. Mirador Capital LP reported 9,628 shares. Moreover, Jnba Advisors has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,957 shares. Moreover, American National Registered Invest Advisor has 0.34% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,464 shares. Ftb Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 137,223 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares to 575,813 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,500 shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial Corporation has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,668 shares. Bridges Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 41,885 shares. 36,678 are held by Cetera Ltd Liability Corp. Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 13 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0.03% or 611 shares. Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Seizert Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,010 shares. Hillsdale reported 0% stake. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability reported 3,424 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 2.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 213,666 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 745,211 shares. Bristol John W Company Ny, New York-based fund reported 370,871 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,343 shares. Telos Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,477 shares to 2.43 million shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 29,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).