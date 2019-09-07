Vertex One Asset Management Raised Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding by $10.48 Million; Valuation Declined; Heronetta Management LP Lifted Position in Targa Res (TRGP) as Share Price Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 762,484 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET); 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration

Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 37,308 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 9,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 3.25 million shares traded or 42.61% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners has 0.05% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Charles Schwab Inv reported 1.06M shares stake. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 332,094 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Waddell & Reed Financial owns 440,821 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Private Advisor Group Inc Llc holds 0% or 4,798 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 17,355 shares. Cv Starr Inc Trust accumulated 3.45% or 189,100 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,372 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 9,820 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Peconic Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 4.76% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Atwood & Palmer owns 310 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Targa Resources (TRGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Targa Resources’s (NYSE:TRGP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94M and $180.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 30,400 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 182,320 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 7.16 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 11.90M shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd holds 9,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 0.02% or 483,952 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.32% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 4.71 million shares. Scotia Cap invested in 3.70 million shares. Omers Administration invested in 2.23% or 9.10 million shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 2,567 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 614,353 shares.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares to 394,064 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 351,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.