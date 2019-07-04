Vertex One Asset Management Position in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Has Raised by $10.48 Million as Stock Declined; Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 819,244 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to Hold Conference Call & Webcast of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET); 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH PROPERTIES – SALE OF SUMMIT l AND SUMMIT Il TO BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS FOR $95.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS TO BUY GGP FOR $9.25B

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 141.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 8,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 163,480 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $97.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

