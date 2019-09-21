Vertex One Asset Management Maintains Position in Celgene (CELG); Stone Run Capital Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Boosted by $877,800 as Shares Declined

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 88,886 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.93 million, up from 75,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.75 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 148,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmg Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.