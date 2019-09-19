Vertex One Asset Management Lowered Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $5.12 Million; Dafna Capital Management Position in Radius Health (RDUS) Has Trimmed by $480,000 as Share Price Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 165,061 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 13/04/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER FITZPATRICK TO STEP DOWN; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 341,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 77,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 418,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.75M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 84,061 shares to 179,061 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Philadelphia Trust reported 289,875 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.57M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 42,980 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Advsrs Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 60,434 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 22,852 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm reported 1,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 525,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adirondack And Mngmt Inc owns 16,673 shares. Cipher Capital Lp has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Counselors Inc stated it has 40,337 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.09 million for 8.00 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,821 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc reported 0.05% stake. Invesco Ltd reported 13,738 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 62,436 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 1,390 shares. 214,521 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na invested in 1,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,715 shares. Spark Management Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Citigroup has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 122,159 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.01% or 13,549 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 558,396 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 99,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 61,400 shares to 205,011 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.