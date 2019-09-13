Vertex One Asset Management Lowered By $4.40 Million Its Unisys (UIS) Holding; Vontobel Asset Management Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Unisys Corp (UIS) stake by 84.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 489,232 shares as Unisys Corp (UIS)’s stock rose 10.82%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 86,581 shares with $842,000 value, down from 575,813 last quarter. Unisys Corp now has $448.71M valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 467,789 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – UNISYS GETS U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Net $40.6M; 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 16.09 BLN YEN (+16.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.80 BLN YEN (+10.6 %); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 0.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc acquired 1,699 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 174,927 shares with $51.54M value, up from 173,228 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $278.05. About 1.31M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings.