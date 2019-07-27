Vertex One Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) as Stock Price Declined; Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Share Price Rose While Corbyn Investment Management Has Trimmed by $2.46 Million Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 33,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, down from 180,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 237,264 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 8.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 381,422 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY – GGP SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GETEITHER $23.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHARE OR EITHER ONE BPY UNIT OR ONE SHARE OF A NEW BPY U.S. REIT SECURITY; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners Takes Majority Ownership in GGP; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 27/03/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of GGP Inc. by Brookfield Property Partners L.P

