Vertex One Asset Management Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $2.02 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Okumus Fund Management LTD Lowered Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $17.19 Million as Share Value Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.44. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 24/04/2018 – SHAREHOLDER GOLDMAN SACHS DIVESTS 16.6 PCT STAKES IN AKSA ENERJI AKSEN.IS – KAP; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 13/03/2018 – Business Insider: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.34B market cap company. It closed at $11.31 lastly. It is down 35.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 25 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Services N A invested 0.58% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.13% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 13,170 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com accumulated 232 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.34% or 945,735 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd owns 848,931 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 755,843 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 344,233 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Milestone Group Inc holds 0.04% or 24,829 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 330,000 shares to 391,500 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 351,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Investec Asset North America has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,557 shares. South State Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 43,400 shares. City Hldgs Com holds 677 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,683 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,500 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 1.61% stake. Lomas Ltd Liability accumulated 217,495 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 3,080 shares. Montecito National Bank & Tru accumulated 2,229 shares. 5,554 are held by Two Sigma. Us Fincl Bank De owns 137,467 shares. Davis Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.97% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.18 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.