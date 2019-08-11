Vertex One Asset Management Increases Position in M D C Hldgs (MDC); Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position by $5.76 Million

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 196,739 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 50.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 25,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 76,636 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 50,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 258,300 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “M.D.C. Holdings declares $0.30 dividend and 8% stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Real Estate Stocks For Dividend Growth Investors (That Aren’t REITs) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Temescal Valley Masterplan Gains New Richmond American Community – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 176,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,064 shares, and cut its stake in Lilis Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Company reported 896 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 5.27M are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 93,490 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 9,655 shares. Pacifica Limited Liability Corporation has 390,926 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 53,956 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has 356,784 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 74,982 shares. Paloma Partners Management has 20,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 0% or 547 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 448,041 shares. Everence Management holds 0.1% or 19,344 shares. Strs Ohio reported 503,279 shares.