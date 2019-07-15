Vertex One Asset Management Increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position by $10.48 Million; Starboard Value LP Has Upped Its Symantec (SYMC) Position by $252.98 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 299,407 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66 million, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.17% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 29.49 million shares traded or 255.90% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma holds 23,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 33 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,556 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 1,880 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments has 4.66% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3.49 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.19% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Gam Ag owns 43,250 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 483,952 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 0% or 800 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 7.07% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Ci invested in 0.05% or 448,999 shares. Whittier Tru Comm stated it has 1,534 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

