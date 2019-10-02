Vertex One Asset Management Holds Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK); Bunge Limited Com (BG) Stock Price Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the 1Q of 2018; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited Com (BG) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 142,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 94,366 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 236,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 964,866 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE: FARMER SELLING PACE IN BRAZIL IS 10% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital: It’s Not Time Yet – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WILLIAMS SONOMA AND CASAMIGOS TEQUILA AND MEZCAL LAUNCH PREMIUM GLASSWARE, BAR TOOLS AND ENTERTAINING ACCESSORIES PERFECT FOR HOME ENTERTAINING – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Completes Acquisition Of 61.2% of Oaktree Capital Management (OAK) – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Oaktree Capital Surged Higher Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 5,900 shares to 71,954 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmg Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,419 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Assoc has 0.21% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 14,206 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 12,500 were accumulated by Kcm Invest Advsr Lc. Perella Weinberg Cap Management Lp owns 28,006 shares. 98,400 were reported by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com. Sol Capital Mgmt Com reported 53,900 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.01% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Violich Capital holds 9,001 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 339,100 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,405 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested in 0.28% or 575,339 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Research Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 21,931 shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Shs (NYSE:AXS) by 197,816 shares to 209,916 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Limited: The Dividend By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colrain Capital Ltd Co invested in 88,400 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 9,384 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fil Ltd invested in 0.15% or 1.76 million shares. Schneider Management Corporation invested 0.28% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.47 million shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Bruce Comm accumulated 15,000 shares. Shell Asset reported 9,825 shares. Next accumulated 147 shares. Yorktown invested in 0.11% or 5,000 shares. Nomura Asset Co Limited, Japan-based fund reported 74,024 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.15% or 1.09 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Lc owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10 shares.