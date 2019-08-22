Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Unisys (UIS) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Raised Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by $344,128

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.71. About 142,328 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 01/05/2018 – UNISYS REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware; 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 13/04/2018 – Unisys Announces Winners of Ninth Annual Cloud 20/20™ Contest; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Survey; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 03/04/2018 – Leading IT Advisory Firm ISG Names Unisys a ‘Top 15 Sourcing Standout’ Worldwide; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 60,286 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 58,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $167.49. About 87,802 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 20/03/2018 – lnterpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Llc accumulated 12,888 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 39,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ami Asset Management Corporation has invested 2.51% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Amp Invsts Limited has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 3,095 were accumulated by Thomas White Intl. Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) owns 3,657 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 148,162 shares. Lpl Finance Llc owns 5,460 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.26% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10,287 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl invested in 514,824 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northern has 1.33M shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sterling Mngmt Llc accumulated 439,009 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ellington Gru Lc invested in 0.11% or 51,200 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co owns 21,817 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 126,551 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 4,233 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 12,922 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 22,200 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 53,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,772 shares. Millennium Management Llc accumulated 894,339 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 74,100 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 1.60M shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 3,852 shares.