Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Decreased as Share Price Rose; As American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $209.26. About 1.37M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares to 295,382 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Prop (NYSE:STWD).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. The insider DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT Is Growing Nicely – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,544 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insur. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 611,179 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 21,005 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 31,105 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 382,467 shares. Madison Investment accumulated 330,846 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.11M shares. Menta Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 4,980 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 2,111 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 63,021 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 454,072 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Covington Capital has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 14,465 are owned by Condor Capital Management. The Ohio-based Csu Producer has invested 3.81% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Assetmark holds 3,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US Set to Join S&P 500 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De stated it has 78,123 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tt Interest accumulated 69,600 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Pinnacle has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 2.00 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Advisor Limited Co holds 3,132 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 297 shares. 2,495 are owned by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 87,147 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Company reported 3,803 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 37,762 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 363,765 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 0.03% or 363 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 310,589 shares.