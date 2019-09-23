Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Has Boosted by $4.12 Million; Tnb Financial Has Lowered Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $10.17 Million as Shares Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 93,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 38,630 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 131,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 4.49 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 1.35M shares traded or 53.84% up from the average. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 09/03/2018 – OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS ENDS BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 5,900 shares to 71,954 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 489,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,581 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $577.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,627 shares to 192,370 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).