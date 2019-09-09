Vertex One Asset Management Holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Has Increased by $10.48 Million as Shares Declined; Alpine Associates Management Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 3.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 985,499 shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 27/03/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE CAN EXIT BANKRUPTCY WITH SALE TO BROOKFIELD: JUDGE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 135,200 shares to 142,280 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,854 shares, and cut its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 15,799 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Captrust Fincl Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 157 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 10,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 29,775 shares. Capital World Investors accumulated 500,000 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 7.16M shares. Community Savings Bank Na has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 0.39% or 229,842 shares. 808,630 are held by Hillsdale Mngmt. Assetmark Inc stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Addenda Capital holds 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 85,251 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 20,061 shares in its portfolio.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $94.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafitte Capital Limited Partnership has 9.23% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.08 million shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 482,013 shares. Moreover, Cap has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 11.91 million shares. 3.64 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Cohen Cap holds 431,137 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Jabodon Pt invested in 491,393 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 13,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership holds 16.23 million shares. Brigade Management LP reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Bamco Inc New York has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0% or 33,157 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.