Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stake by $1.31 Million; Stock Rose; As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Market Value Declined, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trimmed Holding by $608,034

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 6,075 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 32,142 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $1.48 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.53 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.94% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 40,100 shares to 440,100 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 70,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has 30,066 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) or 368,461 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 51,968 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 294,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Inc, a New York-based fund reported 63 shares. 131,287 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Public Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 70,300 shares. 500 were accumulated by Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.02% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 18,403 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 11,253 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 137,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 41,681 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 50,427 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl accumulated 13,310 shares. Us Bancorp De has 710 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.71 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust Communication holds 0.02% or 1,763 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 10,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,920 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Aldebaran invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 14,100 shares. Schroder Group has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Seabridge Invest Lc invested in 0.01% or 150 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 19,054 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 765,297 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 5,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership stated it has 140,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,623 shares.

