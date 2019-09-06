Vertex One Asset Management Has Trimmed Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding; Honeywell International (HON)’s Sentiment Is 1

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 36.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 157,179 shares with $3.77M value, down from 246,679 last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $840.10 million valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 30,640 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018

Honeywell International Inc (HON) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 551 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 550 decreased and sold equity positions in Honeywell International Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 508.74 million shares, down from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Honeywell International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 49 to 66 for an increase of 17. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 507 Increased: 420 New Position: 131.

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. CCS’s profit will be $26.48 million for 7.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.99% EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Legacy Acquisition Corp stake by 40,700 shares to 260,700 valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vectoiq Acquisition Corp stake by 36,800 shares and now owns 236,800 shares. Graf Indl Corp was raised too.

The stock increased 0.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $171.69. About 403,309 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions

Gabalex Capital Management Llc holds 11.48% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. for 250,000 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co owns 50,000 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Management has 5.51% invested in the company for 156,335 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 5.37% in the stock. Randolph Co Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 170,621 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.