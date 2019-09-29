Vertex One Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $5.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1608.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 341,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 77,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, down from 418,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 09/05/2018 – First Alert Celebrates 60 Years; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 138,441 are held by First Manhattan. Waters Parkerson & Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 206,207 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 157,865 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 89,186 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mathes holds 1.99% or 28,645 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 12,150 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Ltd Liability reported 204,194 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 171,017 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 10,137 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 61,709 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,787 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,341 shares to 14,922 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 9,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,011 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 74,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.11M for 8.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 6,695 shares. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Prtn Lp holds 0.23% or 52,560 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 186 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Jnba Advsr accumulated 377 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps holds 0.28% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 2.45 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 598,164 shares. Moreover, Davy Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.42% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 327,338 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intact Invest Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 141,200 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 894 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Llc reported 1.01M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings.