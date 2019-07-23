Vertex One Asset Management Has Increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake by $10.48 Million; Exelon (EXC) Shares Rose While Advisor Partners Upped Holding by $301,500

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 5.44M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 486,582 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement Provides for Brookfield Property Partners to Pay $1.2B Reverse Termination Fee Under Certain Circumstances; 27/03/2018 – GGP INC – BROOKFIELD WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY COMPANY A REVERSE TERMINATION FEE OF $1.2 BLN IN CASH IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares to 20,372 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,166 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,897 shares, and cut its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).

