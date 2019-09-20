Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Raised as Share Price Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 84.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 220,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 39,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 259,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 88,954 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 39,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 687,886 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.02M, up from 648,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.42. About 602,304 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,838 shares to 640,521 shares, valued at $70.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,245 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26M for 10.37 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

