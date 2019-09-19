Vertex One Asset Management Has Decreased Its Unisys (UIS) Stake by $4.40 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Position in Store Capital (STOR) Has Increased by $22.96 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 796,358 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 84.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 489,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 86,581 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, down from 575,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 981,576 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 11.95 BLN YEN (+16.4 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+4.6 %); 26/03/2018 – Unisys at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Mar 29; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 29/03/2018 – Unisys Survey of Banking Professionals Finds Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Still Lagging in Key Areas; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Rev $2.75B-$2.875B; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys InteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, Use; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 71,700 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $130.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 461,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Crainsdetroit.com published: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Store Capital Corporation (STOR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Mid-Cap REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Associates Llc reported 8,399 shares. Fca Tx owns 7,600 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0.08% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.08% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 88,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 301,173 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Manhattan Company holds 56,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma reported 12.05 million shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 388,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 39,239 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Cbre Clarion Limited Liability Corp has 2.94% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 4.21M shares. 18,427 are owned by Sun Life Financial. 20,195 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold UIS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 59.00 million shares or 1.51% less from 59.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 10,640 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,560 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0.23% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 47,281 are owned by Comerica Fincl Bank. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co owns 787,400 shares. Fil reported 0% stake. Bank Of Montreal Can has 295,780 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 68,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Highbridge Capital reported 107,623 shares.