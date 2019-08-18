Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Unisys (UIS) Holding by $605,000; Stock Value Rose; As Xencor (XNCR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Redmile Group Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Holding

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 1.34 million shares traded or 86.85% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 29/05/2018 – UNISYS SOFTWARES AND HOLDING INDUSTRIES LTD UISY.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.48 BLN RUPEES VS 1.23 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 23/05/2018 – Taiwan Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights Surv; 02/04/2018 – Unisys Names Katie Ebrahimi as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 350,617 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 578,635 are held by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc. Prelude Cap Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Paragon Cap Limited Liability reported 110 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Piedmont Inv invested in 12,922 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 32,653 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd Liability. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 22,443 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mgmt holds 575,813 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 15,614 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,762 shares. Aqr Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 872,086 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 20,596 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 16,387 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 6.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 280,000 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $28.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 67,700 shares to 582,687 shares, valued at $56.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Penumbra Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Moreover, Birchview Cap Lp has 0.24% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Cannell Peter B Co stated it has 225,985 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp accumulated 428,120 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 33,773 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 436,429 shares. Primecap Mgmt Co Ca stated it has 7.50 million shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 9,584 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Redmile Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.78% or 3.04M shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com invested in 22,151 shares. 72,382 are held by Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,081 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability holds 203,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.