Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $488,400 as Stock Value Rose; Chevron (CVX) Stake Maintained by Kames Capital Plc

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 69,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,994 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.31M, up from 371,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,854 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 84,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 346,342 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18,370 shares to 34,438 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 51,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,840 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Sf Inc..

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,929 are owned by Trust Of Virginia Va. Asset Strategies holds 0.82% or 28,163 shares. California-based Old West Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,454 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 1,271 shares. James Investment Research reported 74,679 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 130,267 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 58,818 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc holds 0.18% or 24,875 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested in 1.63% or 291,902 shares. Pension reported 1.81M shares stake. Bender Robert And reported 1,795 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 537,822 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 1.83 million shares.

