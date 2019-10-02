Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stake by $5.72 Million; Share Value Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Cut Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Position by $788,500; Stock Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 185,319 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 84.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 220,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 39,862 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, down from 259,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 234,508 shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Schnitzer Steel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 36.59% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $12.79 million for 83.64 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 16,000 shares to 412,400 shares, valued at $28.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 50.05 million shares or 0.88% more from 49.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 5,153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Parkside Fin Comml Bank invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.11% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Quantitative Inv Management Lc holds 11,732 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 132,945 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 30,344 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 36,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 129,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Raymond James Associates has 6,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Shell Asset Management reported 0.02% stake.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 74,958 shares to 221,992 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).