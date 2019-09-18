Vertex One Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $4.54 Million as Market Value Declined; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $327,222 as Share Value Rose

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60 million, down from 91,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54 million shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion (ALXN) Down 3.2% After Amgen Buys Otezla From Celgene – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 341,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10,005 shares to 263,246 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).