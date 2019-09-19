Vertex One Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Shares Declined; Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Dafna Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $864,600

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 213,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71 million, up from 163,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 920,679 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 132.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 9,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 198,404 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 124,498 shares to 32,681 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,300 shares, and cut its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 60,643 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% or 281,727 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whitnell & stated it has 4,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial holds 0% or 1,203 shares. 11,216 are owned by Smith Salley &. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 665,626 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Inc reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 530,489 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cqs Cayman Lp has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lifeplan Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 48 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 807,913 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.27% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Valley National Advisers Inc reported 7,437 shares.