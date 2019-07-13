Vertex One Asset Management Has Boosted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake; As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Tnb Financial Has Decreased Position

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.94M market cap company. It closed at $24.74 lastly. It is up 1.04% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why CenturyLink’s Price Is Floundering – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Centurylink, Allergan and Charles Schwab – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CenturyLink (CTL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Huntington Bancshares, Centurylink and Goldman Sachs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund owns 18,907 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Quinn Opportunity Limited stated it has 56,742 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Quantbot Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 27,285 shares. Washington Trust Bank holds 0.04% or 22,084 shares. Burns J W And holds 0.09% or 30,297 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 0% or 53,036 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 2.98 million shares. Poplar Forest Limited Company has 1.44% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). National Bank Of America Corp De holds 15.56M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bogle Invest LP De reported 1.03M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Lc invested in 2.94% or 6.87M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 1.66 million shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40 million worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, January 16.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 55,000 shares to 575,813 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 430,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,998 shares, and cut its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $142,091 activity. On Thursday, February 7 Criser Marshall M III bought $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 2,500 shares. BENSE ALLAN G bought 832 shares worth $18,928.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Bancorporation reported 0.29% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Northern Corp reported 146,529 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Deprince Race & Zollo owns 78,123 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 15,283 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 44 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 228,328 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 32,263 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 26,214 shares. Vanguard accumulated 510,097 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,726 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 11,500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,744 shares.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Hancock Whitney (HWC) Stock is Worth Buying Now – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider Capital City Bank (CCBG) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/25/2017: CCBG,MSBF,UEPS – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The St. Joe Company Announces Plans for a New Capital City Bank Location at Panama City Beach Parkway and North Glades Trail in Panama City Beach, Florida – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares to 26,156 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).